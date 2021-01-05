Inez & Doug & Kira

Inez & Doug & Kira

Divers

2020

1.

Doug (Extrait)

Lambert

0:30
2.

Awake At Night (Extrait)

Lambert

0:29
3.

It’s Over (Extrait)

Lambert

0:30
4.

Inez’s House (Extrait)

Lambert

0:30
5.

Inez’s House 2 (Extrait)

Lambert

0:16
6.

The Guy From AA (Extrait)

Lambert

0:30
7.

Treasures (Extrait)

Lambert

0:29
8.

Dream One (Extrait)

Lambert

0:13
9.

Calling (Extrait)

Lambert

0:16
10.

Metro (Extrait)

Lambert

0:30
11.

The Hole (Extrait)

Lambert

0:30
12.

The Sponsor (Extrait)

Lambert

0:23
13.

Dream Two (Extrait)

Lambert

0:30
14.

What Is At The Kitchen (Extrait)

Lambert

0:30
15.

Arrested (Extrait)

Lambert

0:24
16.

Fotos (Extrait)

Lambert

0:30
17.

Dream Three (Extrait)

Lambert

0:17
18.

Dream 4 (Extrait)

Lambert

0:30
19.

Bad Sex (Extrait)

Lambert

0:26
20.

I’m Gonna Be So Normal (Extrait)

Lambert

0:26
21.

More Than She Does (Extrait)

Lambert

0:30
22.

More Than She Does (Extrait)

Lambert

0:30
23.

Dream Four (Extrait)

Lambert

0:30
24.

More Than She Does (Extrait)

Lambert

0:30
25.

Clean (Extrait)

Lambert

0:30
26.

Facing Truth (Extrait)

Lambert

0:30
27.

Sisters With Strings (Extrait)

Lambert

0:30
28.

Sisters (Extrait)

Lambert

0:30
29.

Bathtub (Extrait)

Lambert

0:30
30.

I need help (Extrait)

Lambert

0:30

30 chansons

33 min

© Mercury (Universal France)