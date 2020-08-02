Inland

Rock

2010

1.

In The Morning (Extrait)

Leif Vollebekk

0:30
2.

You Couldn’t Lie To Me In Paris (Extrait)

Leif Vollebekk

0:30
3.

In The Midst Of Blue And Green (Extrait)

Leif Vollebekk

0:30
4.

Michael Robartes & The Dancer (Extrait)

Leif Vollebekk

0:30
5.

Quebec (Extrait)

Leif Vollebekk

0:30
6.

Northernmost Eva Maria (Extrait)

Leif Vollebekk

0:30
7.

A Dozen Mares (Extrait)

Leif Vollebekk

0:30
8.

1921 (Extrait)

Leif Vollebekk

0:30
9.

Don’t Go To Klaksvik (Extrait)

Leif Vollebekk

0:30
10.

Ladyland (Extrait)

Leif Vollebekk

0:30

10 chansons

38 min

© Secret City Records