INNI NAZIONALI AMERICANI by Sax
Pop
2020
1.
The Star-Spangled Banner (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
2.
O Canada (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
3.
Himno Nacional Mexicano (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
4.
La Bayamesa (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
5.
Himno Nacional Argentino (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
6.
Hino nacional brasileiro (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
7.
Bolivianos, el hado propicio (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
8.
Himno Nacional de Honduras (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
9.
Himno Nacional de Chile (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
10.
Oh gloria Inmarcesible! (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
11.
Salve, oh Patria (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
12.
Somos libres, seámoslo siempre (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30