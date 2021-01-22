INNI NAZIONALI EUROPEI in sax

INNI NAZIONALI EUROPEI in sax

Pop

2020

1.

DAS LIED DER DEUTSCHEN (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
2.

A PORTUGESA (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
3.

LA MARSIGLIESE (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
4.

MACHA REAL (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
5.

ISTIKLAL MARSI (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
6.

GOD SAVE THE QUEEN (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
7.

SALMO SVIZZERO (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
8.

LAND DER BERGE , LAND AM STROME (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
9.

INNO DELLA FEDERAZIONE RUSSA (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
10.

DESTEAPTA-TE, ROMANE (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
11.

MAZUREK DABROWSKIEGO (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
12.

INNO DI MAMELI (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30

12 chansons

23 min

© Pinky Records