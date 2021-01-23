Instrumental Memories, Vol. 2
Pop
1997
1.
Le temps qu'il nous reste (Extrait)
Richard Abel
0:30
2.
Lara's Theme (Extrait)
Richard Abel
0:30
3.
La Sérénade (Extrait)
Richard Abel
0:30
4.
Les oiseaux se cachent pour mourir (Extrait)
Richard Abel
0:30
5.
Marina (Extrait)
Richard Abel
0:30
6.
The Entertainer (Extrait)
Richard Abel
0:30
7.
Spanish Eyes (Extrait)
Richard Abel
0:30
8.
Medley: Heart and Soul / Whispering / Je suis seul ce soir / When you're smiling / Peg of my heart / Blue Moon (Extrait)
Richard Abel
0:30
9.
Lac de Côme (Extrait)
Richard Abel
0:30
10.
La Paloma (Extrait)
Richard Abel
0:30
11.
Le Danube bleu (Extrait)
Richard Abel
0:30