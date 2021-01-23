Instrumental Memories, Vol. 2

Instrumental Memories, Vol. 2

Pop

1997

1.

Le temps qu'il nous reste (Extrait)

Richard Abel

0:30
2.

Lara's Theme (Extrait)

Richard Abel

0:30
3.

La Sérénade (Extrait)

Richard Abel

0:30
4.

Les oiseaux se cachent pour mourir (Extrait)

Richard Abel

0:30
5.

Marina (Extrait)

Richard Abel

0:30
6.

The Entertainer (Extrait)

Richard Abel

0:30
7.

Spanish Eyes (Extrait)

Richard Abel

0:30
8.

Medley: Heart and Soul / Whispering / Je suis seul ce soir / When you're smiling / Peg of my heart / Blue Moon (Extrait)

Richard Abel

0:30
9.

Lac de Côme (Extrait)

Richard Abel

0:30
10.

La Paloma (Extrait)

Richard Abel

0:30
11.

Le Danube bleu (Extrait)

Richard Abel

0:30

11 chansons

44 min

© Les Productions Abelin inc