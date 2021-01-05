Into The Hot

Into The Hot

Jazz

1961

1.

Moon Taj (Extrait)

Gil Evans

0:30
2.

Pots (Extrait)

Gil Evans

0:30
3.

Angkor Wat (Extrait)

Gil Evans

0:30
4.

Bulbs (Extrait)

Gil Evans

0:30
5.

Barry's Tune (Extrait)

Gil Evans

0:30
6.

Mixed (Extrait)

Gil Evans

0:30

6 chansons

41 min

© Impulse!