Into The Hot
Gil Evans
Jazz
1961
1.
Moon Taj
(Extrait)
Gil Evans
0:30
2.
Pots
(Extrait)
Gil Evans
0:30
3.
Angkor Wat
(Extrait)
Gil Evans
0:30
4.
Bulbs
(Extrait)
Gil Evans
0:30
5.
Barry's Tune
(Extrait)
Gil Evans
0:30
6.
Mixed
(Extrait)
Gil Evans
0:30
6 chansons
41 min
© Impulse!
