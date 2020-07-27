Introducing John James Donovan

Folk

2010

1.

Love on the Run (Extrait)

John James Donovan

0:30
2.

Watertown (Extrait)

John James Donovan

0:30
3.

Saturday Night Cover Band (Extrait)

John James Donovan

0:30
4.

Just to Know (Extrait)

John James Donovan

0:30
5.

Morag's Hair (Extrait)

John James Donovan

0:30
6.

Three Fishers (Extrait)

John James Donovan

0:30
7.

How You Shine (Extrait)

John James Donovan

0:30
8.

What It Means to Me (Extrait)

John James Donovan

0:30
9.

Hills of Margaree (Extrait)

John James Donovan

0:30

9 chansons

33 min

© John James Donovan

