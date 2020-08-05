Is It Love or Desire

R&B

2009

1.

Is It Love Or Desire (Extrait)

Betty Davis

0:30
2.

It's So Good (Extrait)

Betty Davis

0:30
3.

Whorey Angel (Extrait)

Betty Davis

0:30
4.

Crashin' From Passion (Extrait)

Betty Davis

0:30
5.

When Romance Says Goodbye (Extrait)

Betty Davis

0:30
6.

Bottom Of The Barrel (Extrait)

Betty Davis

0:30
7.

Stars Starve, You Know (Extrait)

Betty Davis

0:30
8.

Let's Get Personal (Extrait)

Betty Davis

0:30
9.

Bar Hoppin' (Extrait)

Betty Davis

0:30
10.

For My Man (Extrait)

Betty Davis

0:30

10 chansons

34 min

© Light In The Attic

