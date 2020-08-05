Is It Love or Desire
R&B
2009
1.
Is It Love Or Desire (Extrait)
Betty Davis
0:30
2.
It's So Good (Extrait)
Betty Davis
0:30
3.
Whorey Angel (Extrait)
Betty Davis
0:30
4.
Crashin' From Passion (Extrait)
Betty Davis
0:30
5.
When Romance Says Goodbye (Extrait)
Betty Davis
0:30
6.
Bottom Of The Barrel (Extrait)
Betty Davis
0:30
7.
Stars Starve, You Know (Extrait)
Betty Davis
0:30
8.
Let's Get Personal (Extrait)
Betty Davis
0:30
9.
Bar Hoppin' (Extrait)
Betty Davis
0:30
10.
For My Man (Extrait)
Betty Davis
0:30