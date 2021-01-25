Isn't Love the Strangest Thing?

Pop

2020

1.

Happy As the Day Is Long (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
2.

It Was a Sad Night In Harlem (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
3.

Isn't Love the Strangest Thing? (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
4.

It's Swell of You (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
5.

Oh, Babe! Maybe Someday (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
6.

Raisin' The Rent (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
7.

Get Yourself a New Broom (And Sweep the Blues Away) (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
8.

Truckin' (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
9.

Love Is Like a Cigarette (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
10.

Kissin' My Baby Goodnight (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
11.

Shoe Shine Boy (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
12.

I've Got to Be a Rug Cutter (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
13.

Delta Bound (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
14.

I'm Satisfied (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
15.

It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing) (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
16.

There's a Lull In My Life (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30

16 chansons

47 min

© Fantastic Plastic