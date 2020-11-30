It Goes Like This

It Goes Like This

Country

2013

1.

Whatcha Got In That Cup (Extrait)

Thomas Rhett

0:30
2.

Something To Do With My Hands (Extrait)

Thomas Rhett

0:30
3.

Get Me Some Of That (Extrait)

Thomas Rhett

0:30
4.

Call Me Up (Extrait)

Thomas Rhett

0:30
5.

It Goes Like This (Extrait)

Thomas Rhett

0:30
6.

Make Me Wanna (Extrait)

Thomas Rhett

0:30
7.

Front Porch Junkies (Extrait)

Thomas Rhett

0:30
8.

In A Minute (Extrait)

Thomas Rhett

0:30
9.

Take You Home (Extrait)

Thomas Rhett

0:30
10.

Sorry For Partyin' (Extrait)

Thomas Rhett

0:30
11.

All-American Middle Class White Boy (Extrait)

Thomas Rhett

0:30
12.

Beer With Jesus (Extrait)

Thomas Rhett

0:30

12 chansons

41 min

© The Valory Music Co., LLC