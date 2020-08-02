It Hurt Me So (1958-1959) [Collector Sound]

It Hurt Me So (1958-1959) [Collector Sound]

Rock

2011

1.

I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Unissued Version) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

It Hurt So Me (Unissued Version 1) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

It Hurt So Me (Unissued Version 2) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Lovin' Up A Storm (Unissued Version) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Lovin' Up A Storm (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Sick And Tired (Alt. Version) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

(Just A Shanty In Old) Shanty Town (Unissued Version) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Release Me (Unissued Version) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Unissued Version) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Near You (Alt.Version) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Hillbilly Music (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

14 chansons

37 min

© Tsk Music