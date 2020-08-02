It Hurt Me So (1958-1959) [Collector Sound]
Rock
2011
1.
I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
It Hurt So Me (Unissued Version 1) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
It Hurt So Me (Unissued Version 2) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Lovin' Up A Storm (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Lovin' Up A Storm (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Sick And Tired (Alt. Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
(Just A Shanty In Old) Shanty Town (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Release Me (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Unissued Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Near You (Alt.Version) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Hillbilly Music (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30