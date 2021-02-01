It Matters to Me

It Matters to Me

Country

1995

1.

Someone Else's Dream (Extrait)

2.

Let's Go to Vegas (Extrait)

3.

It Matters to Me (Extrait)

4.

Bed of Roses (Extrait)

5.

A Man's Home Is His Castle (Extrait)

6.

You Can't Lose Me (Extrait)

7.

I Can't Do That Anymore (Extrait)

8.

A Room in My Heart (Extrait)

9.

You Will Be Mine (Extrait)

10.

Keep Walkin' On (with Shelby Lynne) (Extrait)

10 chansons

36 min

© Warner Records - Nashville