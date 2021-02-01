It Matters to Me
Country
1995
1.
Someone Else's Dream (Extrait)
Faith Hill
0:30
2.
Let's Go to Vegas (Extrait)
Faith Hill
0:30
3.
It Matters to Me (Extrait)
Faith Hill
0:30
4.
Bed of Roses (Extrait)
Faith Hill
0:30
5.
A Man's Home Is His Castle (Extrait)
Faith Hill
0:30
6.
You Can't Lose Me (Extrait)
Faith Hill
0:30
7.
I Can't Do That Anymore (Extrait)
Faith Hill
0:30
8.
A Room in My Heart (Extrait)
Faith Hill
0:30
9.
You Will Be Mine (Extrait)
Faith Hill
0:30
10.
Keep Walkin' On (with Shelby Lynne) (Extrait)
Faith Hill
0:30