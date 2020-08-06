It's A Ms. Jody Thang

It's A Ms. Jody Thang

Blues

2009

1.

Cheatin' Comes With A Price (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
2.

You've Got To Play With It Before You Lay With It (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
3.

Ms. Jody's Thang (Remix) (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
4.

You're A Good Man But A Lousy Lover (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
5.

The Better The Goods The Higher The Price (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
6.

He Takes Me Around The World Without Leaving My Bedroom (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
7.

He's Comin' In The Back Door (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
8.

Loving You Is Like Doing Hard Time (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
9.

Only A Fool Would Cheat On A Good Man Like You (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
10.

I Please My Man (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30

10 chansons

45 min

© Ecko Records