It's A Ms. Jody Thang
Blues
2009
1.
Cheatin' Comes With A Price (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
2.
You've Got To Play With It Before You Lay With It (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
3.
Ms. Jody's Thang (Remix) (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
4.
You're A Good Man But A Lousy Lover (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
5.
The Better The Goods The Higher The Price (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
6.
He Takes Me Around The World Without Leaving My Bedroom (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
7.
He's Comin' In The Back Door (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
8.
Loving You Is Like Doing Hard Time (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
9.
Only A Fool Would Cheat On A Good Man Like You (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30
10.
I Please My Man (Extrait)
Ms. Jody
0:30