It's A Wonderful World
Jazz
2012
1.
More Than You Know (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
2.
Dream Dancing (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
3.
Close Your Eyes (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
4.
There's A Lull In My Life (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
5.
Its Delovely (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
6.
There's No You (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
7.
I'm Old Fashioned (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
8.
You Go To My Head (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
9.
Little White Lies (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
10.
Sleep Warm (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
11.
Day In - Day Out (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
12.
The Tender Trap (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
13.
I Didn't Know About You (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
14.
Comes Love (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
15.
In The Still Of The Night (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
16.
Fools Rush In (Where Angels Fear To Tread) (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
17.
East Of The Sun (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
18.
Zing! Went The Strings Of My Heart (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
19.
They Say It's Wonderful (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
20.
Don't Be That Way (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
21.
They All Laughed (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
22.
In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
23.
It's A Wonderful World (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
24.
Let Yourself Go (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
25.
They Can't Take That Away From Me (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
26.
I Won't Dance (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
27.
Isn't This A Lovely Day? (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
29.
He Loves And She Loves (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
30.
Shall We Dance? (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
31.
One For My Baby (And One More For The Road) (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
32.
's Wonderful (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
33.
A Fine Romance (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
34.
I Guess I'll Have To Change My Plan (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
35.
I'm Putting All My Eggs In One Basket (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
36.
By Myself (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30