It's About Time (Summer Break)
Country
2017
1.
Oh Lonesome Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
If the Good Lord's Willing (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
Remember Me (I'm the One Who Loves You) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
I Walk the Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
The Troubadour (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
I'm so Lonesome I Could Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
I Forgot to Remember to Forget (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Hey Good Lookin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
That's Enough (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
There You Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
I Love You Because (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
(I Heard That) Lonesome Whistle (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
Doin' My Time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
That's All Over (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
I'd Rather Die Young (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
Just One More (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
20.
You Dreamer You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
21.
Get Rhythm (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
22.
Life Goes On (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
23.
All Over Again (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
24.
It Could Be You (Instead of Him) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
25.
What Do I Care (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
26.
Goodbye Little Darlin' Goodbye (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
27.
I Feel Better All Over (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
28.
I Just Thought You'd Like to Know (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
29.
I Still Miss Someone (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
30.
It's Just About Time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
31.
Thanks a Lot (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30