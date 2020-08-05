It's All About Me (Deluxe Version)

It's All About Me (Deluxe Version)

Blues

2014

1.

He's My Candy Man (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
2.

The Rock (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
3.

I'm Not a Cougar (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
4.

It's All About Me (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
5.

I'm Gonna Keep My Love at Home (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
6.

Ms. Jody's Boogie Slide (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
7.

Every Woman for Herself (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
8.

I'm Gonna Stand by You (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
9.

My Cat Smells a Rat (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
10.

Another Bad Habit (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
11.

One Hour Baby (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
12.

Best No Good Man I Ever Had (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
13.

Just Let Me Ride (Remix) (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
14.

I Apologize (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 07 min

