It's Another Day

It's Another Day

Jazz

1994

1.

Good Enough (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
2.

A Deeper Dream (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
3.

Emerald Mist (It's Another Day) (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
4.

The Melody Is You (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
5.

Our Love Is Here To Stay (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
6.

Let The Flower Grow (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
7.

Forest Of Dreams (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
8.

If The Moon Turns Green (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
9.

Au Privave (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
10.

Fire In The Forest (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
11.

Solitude (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
12.

We Can Try Love Again (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30

12 chansons

1 h 04 min

© GRP