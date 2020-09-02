It's Christmas

Musique pour enfants

2005

1.

Jingle Bells (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

Have A Holly Jolly Christmas (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Christmas Came Early (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Suzy Snowflake (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Zither Carol (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Crazy Family Christmas (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

Dame Get Up And Bake Your Pies (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

The Loch Ness Mystery Solved (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

Rocking Carol (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Frosty The Snowman (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Christmas Is Cancelled (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Dear Father Christmas (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

O Come All Ye Faithful (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

A Lesson On Christmas (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Christmas Bells (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Away In A Manger (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Little Jack Horner (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:13
19.

Love Came Down At Christmas (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

Star Carol (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

The Holly's Come Down (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:27
22.

The Holly and the Ivy (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

Father Christmas / Christmas Pudding (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
Pour des raisons de droits musicaux, plusieurs chansons de cet album ne sont actuellement pas disponibles. Notre équipe travaille à améliorer cette situation.

23 chansons

39 min

© CRS Records