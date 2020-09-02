It's Christmas
Musique pour enfants
2005
1.
Jingle Bells (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
Have A Holly Jolly Christmas (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
Christmas Came Early (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Suzy Snowflake (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Zither Carol (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Crazy Family Christmas (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
Dame Get Up And Bake Your Pies (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
The Loch Ness Mystery Solved (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
Rocking Carol (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Frosty The Snowman (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
Christmas Is Cancelled (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Dear Father Christmas (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
O Come All Ye Faithful (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
A Lesson On Christmas (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Christmas Bells (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Away In A Manger (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Little Jack Horner (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:13
19.
Love Came Down At Christmas (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
Star Carol (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
The Holly's Come Down (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:27
22.
The Holly and the Ivy (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
Father Christmas / Christmas Pudding (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30