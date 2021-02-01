It's Only Love
Pop
1966
1.
It's Only Love (Extrait)
Tommy James & The Shondells
0:30
2.
Hold on a Little Bit Longer (Extrait)
Tommy James & The Shondells
0:30
3.
It's Alright (Extrait)
Tommy James & The Shondells
0:30
4.
Juanita (Nothing Is Going to Stop Our Love) (Extrait)
Tommy James & The Shondells
0:30
5.
Big Time Operator (Extrait)
Tommy James & The Shondells
0:30
6.
Ya Ya (Extrait)
Tommy James & The Shondells
0:30
7.
We'll Have a World (Extrait)
Tommy James & The Shondells
0:30
8.
Don't Let Love Pass You By (Extrait)
Tommy James & The Shondells
0:30
9.
Pick-Up (Extrait)
Tommy James & The Shondells
0:30
10.
I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry (Extrait)
Tommy James & The Shondells
0:30
11.
Fanny Mae (Extrait)
Tommy James & The Shondells
0:30
12.
Some (Extrait)
Tommy James & The Shondells
0:30