It's Only Love

It's Only Love

Pop

1966

1.

It's Only Love (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
2.

Hold on a Little Bit Longer (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
3.

It's Alright (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
4.

Juanita (Nothing Is Going to Stop Our Love) (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
5.

Big Time Operator (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
6.

Ya Ya (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
7.

We'll Have a World (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
8.

Don't Let Love Pass You By (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
9.

Pick-Up (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
10.

I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
11.

Fanny Mae (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
12.

Some (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30

12 chansons

30 min

© Rhino