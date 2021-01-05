Ives: 3 Places In New England; New England Holidays; They Are There!

Ives: 3 Places In New England; New England Holidays; They Are There!

Musique classique

1996

1.

Ives: They are there! (Extrait)

David Zinman

0:30
2.

1. The "St. Gaudens" in Boston Common (Col. Shaw and his Colored Regiment) (Extrait)

David Zinman

0:30
3.

2. Putnam's Camp, Redding, Connecticut (Extrait)

David Zinman

0:30
4.

3. From "The Housatonic at Stockbridge" by Robert Underwood Johnson (Extrait)

David Zinman

0:30
5.

1. Washington's Birthday (Extrait)

David Zinman

0:30
6.

2. Decoration Day (Extrait)

David Zinman

0:30
7.

3. The Fourth of July (Extrait)

David Zinman

0:30
8.

4. Thanksgiving and Forefather's Day (Extrait)

David Zinman

0:30

8 chansons

1 h 04 min

