Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in C Major, D. 944 "Great"

Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in C Major, D. 944 "Great"

Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale Of Tsar Saltan Suite; The Golden Cockerel Suite

Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale Of Tsar Saltan Suite; The Golden Cockerel Suite

Honegger: Symphony No. 2; Pacific 231; Pastorale d'été; Rugby; Monopartita; Mouvement symphonique No. 3

Honegger: Symphony No. 2; Pacific 231; Pastorale d'été; Rugby; Monopartita; Mouvement symphonique No. 3

Apocalypse - Ride of the Valkyries (Walkürenritt)

Apocalypse - Ride of the Valkyries (Walkürenritt)

Sinfonie Nr. 5, die Fünfte, - Allegro (Symphony No. 5, the Fifth)

Sinfonie Nr. 5, die Fünfte, - Allegro (Symphony No. 5, the Fifth)

3. The Fourth of July

3. The Fourth of July (Extrait) David Zinman

3. From "The Housatonic at Stockbridge" by Robert Underwood Johnson

3. From "The Housatonic at Stockbridge" by Robert Underwood Johnson (Extrait) David Zinman

1. The "St. Gaudens" in Boston Common (Col. Shaw and his Colored Regiment)

1. The "St. Gaudens" in Boston Common (Col. Shaw and his Colored Regiment) (Extrait) David Zinman

Ives: They are there!

Ives: They are there! (Extrait) David Zinman

Ives: 3 Places In New England; New England Holidays; They Are There!