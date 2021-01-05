James Last In Ireland
Pop
1986
1.
The Rare Ould Times (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
2.
The Reel Express (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
3.
Glenroe (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
4.
The Jigger (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
5.
Old Skibbereen (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
6.
Vincent Brodericks (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
7.
Women Of Ireland (Mná na hÉireann) (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
8.
The Pipe (Reel) (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
9.
Only Our Rivers Run Free (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
10.
Up To The Races (Jig) (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
11.
The Blackbird (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
12.
Mo Ghile Mear (Extrait)
James Last
0:30