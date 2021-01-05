James Last In Scotland
Pop
1984
1.
Skye Boat Song (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
2.
My Love Is Like A Red, Red Rose / I Love A Lassie / Roamin' In The Gloamin' (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
3.
A Scottish Soldier (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
4.
Will Ye No Come Back Again (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
5.
I Belong To Glasgow (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
6.
Flower Of Scotland (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
7.
Scotland The Brave / The Blue Bells Of Scotland / Auld Lang Syne (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
8.
Ye Banks And Braes O Bonnie Doon (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
9.
Days Of Lang Syne / The Keel Row / The Barren Rocks Of Aden (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
10.
Loch Lomond (Extrait)
James Last
0:30
11.
My Bonnie Mary Of Argyle / Annie Laurie (Extrait)
James Last
0:30