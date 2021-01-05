James Last In Scotland

James Last In Scotland

Pop

1984

1.

Skye Boat Song (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
2.

My Love Is Like A Red, Red Rose / I Love A Lassie / Roamin' In The Gloamin' (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
3.

A Scottish Soldier (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
4.

Will Ye No Come Back Again (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
5.

I Belong To Glasgow (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
6.

Flower Of Scotland (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
7.

Scotland The Brave / The Blue Bells Of Scotland / Auld Lang Syne (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
8.

Ye Banks And Braes O Bonnie Doon (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
9.

Days Of Lang Syne / The Keel Row / The Barren Rocks Of Aden (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
10.

Loch Lomond (Extrait)

James Last

0:30
11.

My Bonnie Mary Of Argyle / Annie Laurie (Extrait)

James Last

0:30

11 chansons

38 min

© Polydor