Jammin' out to the Hits of the Soul Piano
R&B
2013
1.
Signed Sealed Delivered (I'm Yours) (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
2.
Part Time Lover (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
3.
Sir Duke (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
4.
Superstition (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
5.
You Are the Sunshine of My Life (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
6.
Uptight (Everything's Alright) (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
7.
Ribbon in the Sky (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
8.
My Cherie Amour (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
9.
Isn't She Lovely (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
10.
I Wish (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
11.
I Was Made to Love Her (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
12.
I Just Called to Say I Love You (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
13.
For Once in My Life (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
14.
From the Bottom of My Heart (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
15.
All in Love Is Fair (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
16.
If You Really Love Me (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
17.
Seasons of Love (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
18.
What the Fuss (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
19.
These Three Words (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
20.
Blowin' in the Wind (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
21.
Overjoyed (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
22.
You and I (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
23.
Happy Birthday to Ya (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30
24.
Another Star (Extrait)
Hit Co. Masters
0:30