Jazz Interview in New York City

Musique pour enfants

2016

1.

Back Home Again in Indiana (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:22
2.

Jazz Scene in Indiana (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
3.

Family Support for Music (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
4.

Following Father's Footsteps (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
5.

When Hearing the First Benny Goodman Record (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
6.

Professional Musician (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
7.

Record Contract (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
8.

Active Performer as a Teacher (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
9.

Teacher as Performer and Composer (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
10.

Two Ways of Learning Music (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
11.

Berklee College of Music (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
12.

To Play in Bands (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
13.

Personality and Learning Styles of Music (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
14.

Original Thinkers with Influence (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
15.

Monk (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
16.

Easy Listening (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
17.

Music Business Before (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
18.

Musicians as Business Men (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
19.

Music Business in the Age of the Internet (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
20.

Record Companies and the Music Industry in the Early 21st Century (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
21.

Duo with Chick Corea and Other Pianists (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
22.

Vibes and Piano (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
23.

Talking About Gary Burton-Chick Corea Duo Rehearsing Maurice Ravel (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
24.

Ecm Records, Manfred Eicher and Crystal Silence (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
25.

Gary Burton-Chick Corea Duo at the University of Michigan (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
26.

Like Minds with Roy Haynes, Dave Holland, Pat Metheny and Chick Corea (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
27.

Grammy Awards (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
28.

Performing in Various Locations (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
29.

Albums Released Simultaneously Worldwide (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
30.

Projects Which Did Not Happen (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
31.

Lionel Hampton, Red Norvo, Milt Jackson and Cal Tjader (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30
32.

I Am Sailing (Extrait)

Gary Burton

0:30

32 chansons

1 h 03 min

