Jazz Interview in New York City
Musique pour enfants
2016
1.
Back Home Again in Indiana (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:22
2.
Jazz Scene in Indiana (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
3.
Family Support for Music (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
4.
Following Father's Footsteps (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
5.
When Hearing the First Benny Goodman Record (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
6.
Professional Musician (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
7.
Record Contract (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
8.
Active Performer as a Teacher (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
9.
Teacher as Performer and Composer (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
10.
Two Ways of Learning Music (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
11.
Berklee College of Music (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
12.
To Play in Bands (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
13.
Personality and Learning Styles of Music (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
14.
Original Thinkers with Influence (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
15.
Monk (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
16.
Easy Listening (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
17.
Music Business Before (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
18.
Musicians as Business Men (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
19.
Music Business in the Age of the Internet (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
20.
Record Companies and the Music Industry in the Early 21st Century (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
21.
Duo with Chick Corea and Other Pianists (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
22.
Vibes and Piano (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
23.
Talking About Gary Burton-Chick Corea Duo Rehearsing Maurice Ravel (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
24.
Ecm Records, Manfred Eicher and Crystal Silence (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
25.
Gary Burton-Chick Corea Duo at the University of Michigan (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
26.
Like Minds with Roy Haynes, Dave Holland, Pat Metheny and Chick Corea (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
27.
Grammy Awards (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
28.
Performing in Various Locations (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
29.
Albums Released Simultaneously Worldwide (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
30.
Projects Which Did Not Happen (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
31.
Lionel Hampton, Red Norvo, Milt Jackson and Cal Tjader (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30
32.
I Am Sailing (Extrait)
Gary Burton
0:30