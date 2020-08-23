Jazz Notes

2015

1.

Moanin' (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
2.

Are You Real (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
3.

Along Came Betty (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
4.

The Drum Thunder "Miniature" Suite (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
5.

Blues March (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
6.

Come Rain or Shine (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
7.

Evidence (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
8.

In Walked Bud (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
9.

Blue Monk (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
10.

I Mean You (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
11.

Rhythm-A-Ning (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
12.

Purple Shades (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30

12 chansons

1 h 25 min

© Mach60 Music