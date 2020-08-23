Jazz Notes
Jazz
2015
1.
Moanin' (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
2.
Are You Real (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
3.
Along Came Betty (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
4.
The Drum Thunder "Miniature" Suite (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
5.
Blues March (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
6.
Come Rain or Shine (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
7.
Evidence (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
8.
In Walked Bud (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
9.
Blue Monk (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
10.
I Mean You (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
11.
Rhythm-A-Ning (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
12.
Purple Shades (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30