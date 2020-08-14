Jazzmatics Latin Life
Jazz
2017
1.
Bay Of Rhythm (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
2.
Latin Animals (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
3.
Latin Space (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
4.
Mexican Skies (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
5.
Portochristo (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
6.
Sao Paulo Nights (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
7.
Summer Speed (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
8.
Sun Over Tampa (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
9.
Surdo Song (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
10.
Silent Beach (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
11.
Turn To The Sunlight (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
12.
South American Sunlight (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30