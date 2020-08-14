Jazzmatics New York Sessions Vol.2
Jazz
2016
1.
Dreaming Big (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
2.
Evening Mountains (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
3.
Four Lanes (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
4.
Latin Space (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
5.
Lost Hours (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
6.
Friendly Streets (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
7.
Upper West Dreams (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
8.
Funky Animals (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
9.
Takin Off To California (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
10.
Journey To Chicago (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
11.
Late Writing (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
12.
Looking Happy (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
13.
My Way Of Life (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
14.
Sun Over Tampa (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
15.
Take Your Time (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
16.
Dreaming Jazz (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
17.
The Art Of Chords (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
18.
Western Dreams (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30