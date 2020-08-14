Jazzmatics The Best Of

Jazz

2017

1.

Jamiro Jam (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

All Lines Are Open (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

Kid Books (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

Tampa Bay (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

Transatlantic (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

Moon Over Norway (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

Flight To Singapore (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

Funny Alphabet (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

Backstreet Song (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
10.

Busy Friday (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
11.

Playa D´en Bossa (Nova) (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
12.

Back In Town (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
13.

Puerto Del Rosario (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
14.

North Of New Orleans (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 30 min

© CSP