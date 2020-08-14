Jazzmatics Vol.4
Jazz
2016
1.
Jamiro Jam (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
2.
Go The Nice Way (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
3.
Tampa Bay (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
4.
Transatlantic (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
5.
Morning Swing (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
6.
Busy Friday (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
7.
The New Tradition (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
8.
Cold Carnival (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
9.
Backstreet Song (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
10.
Sleeping Energy (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30