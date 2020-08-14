Jazzmatics Vol.4

Jazz

2016

1.

Jamiro Jam (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

Go The Nice Way (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

Tampa Bay (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

Transatlantic (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

Morning Swing (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

Busy Friday (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

The New Tradition (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

Cold Carnival (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

Backstreet Song (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
10.

Sleeping Energy (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

10 chansons

1 h 11 min

© CSP