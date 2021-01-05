Je t'aime, je t'aime, je t'aime
Musique Francophone
1974
1.
Je t'aime, je t'aime, je t'aime (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
2.
Mon amour perdu (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
3.
Hey Louisa (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
4.
J'ai pleuré sur ma guitare (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
5.
Danger d'amour (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
6.
Prends ma vie (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
7.
Je construis des murs autour de mes rêves (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
8.
Chanson pour Lily (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
9.
Trop belle, trop jolie (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30
10.
Le Rock'N'Roll (Extrait)
Johnny Hallyday
0:30