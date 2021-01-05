Je t'aime, je t'aime, je t'aime

Musique Francophone

1974

1.

Je t'aime, je t'aime, je t'aime (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
2.

Mon amour perdu (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
3.

Hey Louisa (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
4.

J'ai pleuré sur ma guitare (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
5.

Danger d'amour (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
6.

Prends ma vie (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
7.

Je construis des murs autour de mes rêves (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
8.

Chanson pour Lily (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
9.

Trop belle, trop jolie (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30
10.

Le Rock'N'Roll (Extrait)

Johnny Hallyday

0:30

10 chansons

35 min

© Universal Music Division Mercury Records