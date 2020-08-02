Je t'aime sans te connaître

Musique Francophone

2001

1.

Pourtant je l'aime (Extrait)

Claude Vincent

0:30
2.

Reviens-moi (Extrait)

Claude Vincent

0:30
3.

L'adieu (Extrait)

Claude Vincent

0:30
4.

Le coeur en fête (Extrait)

Claude Vincent

0:30
5.

Quand les amants ne s'aiment plus (Extrait)

Claude Vincent

0:30
6.

Angélique (Extrait)

Claude Vincent

0:30
7.

Micheline (Extrait)

Claude Vincent

0:30
8.

Reviens vers moi (Extrait)

Claude Vincent

0:30
9.

Tes beaux yeux (Extrait)

Claude Vincent

0:30
10.

Je t'aime sans te connaître (Extrait)

Claude Vincent

0:30
11.

Si (Extrait)

Claude Vincent

0:30
12.

Je (Extrait)

Claude Vincent

0:30
13.

Follement amoureux (Extrait)

Claude Vincent

0:30
14.

Chaleur d'amour (Extrait)

Claude Vincent

0:30
15.

Je voudrais mon Dieu (Extrait)

Claude Vincent

0:30
16.

Ça m'a fait mal de t'aimer (Extrait)

Claude Vincent

0:30
17.

Là auprès de ton coeur (Extrait)

Claude Vincent

0:30
18.

Pourquoi es-tu partie (Extrait)

Claude Vincent

0:30
19.

Je t'aimerai toute ma vie (Extrait)

Claude Vincent

0:30
20.

Je ne peux vivre sans toi (Extrait)

Claude Vincent

0:30
21.

Denise (Extrait)

Claude Vincent

0:30
22.

Il nous reste si peu de temps (Extrait)

Claude Vincent

0:30
23.

Plains-toi pas ti-gars (Extrait)

Claude Vincent

0:30

23 chansons

56 min

© Disques Mérite

