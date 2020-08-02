Je t'aime sans te connaître
Musique Francophone
2001
1.
Pourtant je l'aime (Extrait)
Claude Vincent
0:30
2.
Reviens-moi (Extrait)
Claude Vincent
0:30
3.
L'adieu (Extrait)
Claude Vincent
0:30
4.
Le coeur en fête (Extrait)
Claude Vincent
0:30
5.
Quand les amants ne s'aiment plus (Extrait)
Claude Vincent
0:30
6.
Angélique (Extrait)
Claude Vincent
0:30
7.
Micheline (Extrait)
Claude Vincent
0:30
8.
Reviens vers moi (Extrait)
Claude Vincent
0:30
9.
Tes beaux yeux (Extrait)
Claude Vincent
0:30
10.
Je t'aime sans te connaître (Extrait)
Claude Vincent
0:30
11.
Si (Extrait)
Claude Vincent
0:30
12.
Je (Extrait)
Claude Vincent
0:30
13.
Follement amoureux (Extrait)
Claude Vincent
0:30
14.
Chaleur d'amour (Extrait)
Claude Vincent
0:30
15.
Je voudrais mon Dieu (Extrait)
Claude Vincent
0:30
16.
Ça m'a fait mal de t'aimer (Extrait)
Claude Vincent
0:30
17.
Là auprès de ton coeur (Extrait)
Claude Vincent
0:30
18.
Pourquoi es-tu partie (Extrait)
Claude Vincent
0:30
19.
Je t'aimerai toute ma vie (Extrait)
Claude Vincent
0:30
20.
Je ne peux vivre sans toi (Extrait)
Claude Vincent
0:30
21.
Denise (Extrait)
Claude Vincent
0:30
22.
Il nous reste si peu de temps (Extrait)
Claude Vincent
0:30
23.
Plains-toi pas ti-gars (Extrait)
Claude Vincent
0:30