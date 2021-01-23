Jerry Lee Lewis & Chuck Berry Collection
Pop
2017
1.
Don´t Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Roll Over Beethoven (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Whole Lotta Shakin Going On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Rock and Roll Music (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Johnny B. Goode (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
When the Saints Go Marching In (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Berry Pickin (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30