Jerry Lee Lewis & Chuck Berry Collection

Jerry Lee Lewis & Chuck Berry Collection

Pop

2017

1.

Don´t Be Cruel (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Roll Over Beethoven (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Whole Lotta Shakin Going On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Rock and Roll Music (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Johnny B. Goode (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

When the Saints Go Marching In (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Berry Pickin (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

11 chansons

27 min

© Jazz Ballroom Records