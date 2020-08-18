Jerry Lee Lewis - Greatest Hits
Pop
2016
1.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Drinkin' Wine, Spo-Dee-O-Dee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Down the Line (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Pink Pedal Pushers (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30