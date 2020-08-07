Jerry Lee Lewis

Jerry Lee Lewis

Rock

2015

1.

Roll in My Sweet Baby's Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Me and Bobby McGee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Jackson (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

There Must Be More to Love Than This (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

What'd I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Jerry Lee's Rock and Roll Revival Show (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Over the Rainbow (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

The Crawdad Song (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

I Am What I Am (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Mona Lisa (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

One of These Things We All Go Through (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Hang up My Rock and Roll Shoes (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 02 min

© V.R. Digital