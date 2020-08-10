Jerry Lee Lewis (Remastered)

Jerry Lee Lewis (Remastered)

Rock

2017

1.

Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Goodnight Irene (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Put Me Down (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

It All Depends (On Who Will Buy the Wine) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Crazy Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Jambalaya (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Fools Like Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

When the Saints Go Marching In (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Matchbox (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

It'll Be Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

12 chansons

28 min

© AVID Entertainment