Jerry Lee Lewis: The Definitive Collection
Pop
2009
1.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Lucille (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Brown Eyed Handsome Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Hey Good Lookin' (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Roll Over Beethoven (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Chantilly Lace (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Little Queenie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Johnny B. Goode (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
No Headstone On My Grave (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Mexicali Rose (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
I'll Find It Where I Can (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Boogie Woogie Country Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
You Are My Sunshine (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
The Meat Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Big Legged Woman (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Rockin' My Life Away (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Who's Gonna Play This Old Piano? (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30