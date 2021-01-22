Jerry Lee Lewis: The Definitive Collection, Vol. 2

Pop

2009

Disque 1

1.

Johnny B. Goode (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

What'd I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Big Legged Woman (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Trouble in Mind (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Brown Eyed Handsome Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Rockin' My Life Away (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Meat Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Little Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Who Will the Next Fool Be (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Boogie Woogie Countryman (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Roll Over Beethoven (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Who's Gonna Play This Old Piano (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

No Headstone On My Grave (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Lucille (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Going On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Georgia On My Mind (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Harbour Lights (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

What's Made Milwaukee Famous (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

You Belong to Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Thirty Nine and Holding (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

I Wish I Was Eighteen Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Middle Age Crazy (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Chantilly Lace (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Picture from Life's Other Side (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

I Can't Stop Loving You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Your Cheating Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Over the Rainbow (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

30 chansons

1 h 43 min

© Bofm Ltd