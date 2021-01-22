Jerry Lee Lewis: The Definitive Collection, Vol. 2
Pop
2009
Disque 1
1.
Johnny B. Goode (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Big Legged Woman (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Trouble in Mind (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Brown Eyed Handsome Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Rockin' My Life Away (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Meat Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Little Queenie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Who Will the Next Fool Be (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Boogie Woogie Countryman (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Roll Over Beethoven (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Who's Gonna Play This Old Piano (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
No Headstone On My Grave (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Lucille (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Going On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Georgia On My Mind (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Harbour Lights (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
What's Made Milwaukee Famous (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
You Belong to Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Thirty Nine and Holding (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
I Wish I Was Eighteen Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Middle Age Crazy (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Chantilly Lace (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Picture from Life's Other Side (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
I Can't Stop Loving You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Your Cheating Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Over the Rainbow (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30