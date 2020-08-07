Jerry Lee Lewis - The Ultimate Collection (All the Great Hits)

Jerry Lee Lewis - The Ultimate Collection (All the Great Hits)

Rock

2013

1.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Be Bop a Lula (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Good Golly, Miss Molly (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Big Legged Woman (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

What'd I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Honey Hush (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Rock 'N' Roll Ruby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Rockin' with Red (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Pink Pedal Pushers (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Sixty Minute Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Tomorrow Night (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Carryin' On (Sexy Ways) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

So Long, I'm Gone (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Good Rockin' Tonight (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

I'm Sorry, I'm Not Sorry (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

I've Been Twistin' (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
21.

Come What May (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
22.

Down the Line (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
23.

Teenage Letter (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
24.

Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
25.

Friday Night (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
26.

Hello Josephine (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
27.

Lovin' up a Storm (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
28.

Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
29.

Drinkin' Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
30.

It'll Be Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
31.

Little Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
32.

Wild One (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
33.

Johnny B. Goode (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
34.

Keep Your Hands off It (Birthday Cake) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
35.

Milk Shake Mademoiselle (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
36.

Ooby Dooby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
37.

Baby, Baby, Bye, Bye (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
38.

End of the Road (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
39.

Hang up My Rock 'N' Roll Shoes (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
40.

Money (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
41.

Break Up (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
42.

Pumping Piano Rock (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
43.

Sick and Tired (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
44.

Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
45.

All Night Long (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
46.

Hound Dog (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
47.

Just Who Is to Blame (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
48.

Matchbox (Alternate Take) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
49.

C. C. Rider (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
50.

Charming Billy (Billy Boy) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
51.

Cool Cool Ways (Sexy Ways) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
52.

Let the Good Times Roll (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
53.

Hello, Hello, Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
54.

It Won't Happen with Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
55.

Lewis Boogie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
56.

Put Me Down (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
57.

Bonnie B (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
58.

Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
59.

I Know What It Means (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
60.

The Ballad of Billy Joe (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
61.

I'm Feeling Sorry (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
62.

It'll Be Me (L.P. Version) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
63.

Livin' Lovin' Wreck (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
64.

My Pretty Quadroon (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
65.

Hillbilly Music (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
66.

Home (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
67.

Hong Kong Blues (Down in Old Hong Kong) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
68.

Your Lovin' Ways (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
69.

Crazy Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
70.

That Lucky Old Sun (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
71.

The Wild Side of Live (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
72.

Turn Around (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
73.

Goodnight Irene (Undubbed Master) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
74.

I'll Make It All up to You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
75.

Love's Made a Fool of Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
76.

When My Blue Moon Turns to Gold Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
77.

I Forgot to Remember to Forget (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
78.

I Love Because (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
79.

Let's Talk About Us (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
80.

Will the Circle Be Unbroken (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
81.

Born to Lose (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
82.

Fools Like Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
83.

It Hurt Me So (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
84.

The Great Speckled Bird (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
85.

As Long as I Live (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
86.

I Can't Trust Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
87.

I'm Throwing Rice (At the Girl I Love) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
88.

John Henry (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
89.

Frankie and Johnny (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
90.

How's My Ex Treating You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
91.

I'm the Guilty One (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
92.

Jambalaya (On the Bayou) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
93.

I Can't Seem to Say Goodbye (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
94.

Lovesick Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
95.

Memory of You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
96.

You're the Only Star in My Blue Heaven (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
97.

Crazy Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
98.

Don't Drop It (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
99.

Shame on You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
100.

Waiting for a Train (All Around the Watertank) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
101.

Hand Me Down My Walking Cane (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
102.

I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
103.

Old Pal of Yesterday (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
104.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
105.

Cold, Cold Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
106.

Crawdad Song (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
107.

Mexicali Rose (Slow Version) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
108.

Someday (You'll Want Me to Want You) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
109.

Crazy Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
110.

Deep Elem Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
111.

I Can't Help It (If I'm Still in Love with You) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
112.

Set My Mind at Ease (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
113.

Ramblin' Rose (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
114.

Seasons of My Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
115.

You Are My Sunshine (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
116.

Your Cheatin' Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
117.

It All Depends (On Who Will Buy the Wine) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
118.

Rockin' the Boat of Love (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
119.

Settin' the Woods on Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
120.

The Marines' Hymn (From the Halls of Montezuma) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
121.

Long Gone Lonesome Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
122.

Slippin' Around (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
123.

That's My Desire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
124.

Whole Lotta' Twistin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
125.

(Walk That) Lonesome Valley (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
126.

Just a Little Talk with Jesus (feat. Elvis Presley) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
127.

Night Train to Memphis (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
128.

Carry Me Back to Old Virginia (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

128 chansons

5 h 06 min

© Antico Enterprises