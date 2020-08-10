Jerry Lee Lewis

Jerry Lee Lewis

Rock

2011

1.

Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

What'd I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Lucille (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Brown-Eyed Handsome Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Roll Over Beethoven (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Chantilly Lace (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Down The Line (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Little Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Johnny B Goode (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

No Headstone On My Grave (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Boogie Woogie Country Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Meat Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Big Legged Woman (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Just Because (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Rockin' My Life Away (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Who's Gonna Play This Ole Piano? (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

18 chansons

56 min

© NPL