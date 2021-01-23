Jerry Lee Lewis Unforgotten Hits
Pop
2017
1.
I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Big Blon Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Goodnight Irene (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Drinkin' Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Great Balls of Fire. (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Put Me Down (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Lovin' Up a Storm (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Whole Lotta Shakin Going On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
The Ballad of Billy Joe (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Matchbox (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Let's Talk About Us (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
It'll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
When the Saints Go Marching In (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Little Queenie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30