Jerry Lee Lewis Unforgotten Hits

Pop

2017

1.

I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Big Blon Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Goodnight Irene (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Drinkin' Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Crazy Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Great Balls of Fire. (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Put Me Down (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Lovin' Up a Storm (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Whole Lotta Shakin Going On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

The Ballad of Billy Joe (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Matchbox (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Let's Talk About Us (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

It'll Be Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

When the Saints Go Marching In (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

Little Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

20 chansons

46 min

© Music City Entertainment