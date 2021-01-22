Jerry Lee Lewis, Vol. 2 (Mono Version)

Rock

1960

1.

Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Put Me Down (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

It All Depends (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Crazy Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

4 chansons

10 min

© BnF Collection