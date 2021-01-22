Jerry Lee Lewis, Vol. 2 (Mono Version)
Jerry Lee Lewis
Rock
1960
1.
Don't Be Cruel
(Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Put Me Down
(Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
It All Depends
(Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Crazy Arms
(Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4 chansons
10 min
© BnF Collection
Jerry Lee Lewis
Jerry Lee Lewis, Vol. 2 (Mono Version)