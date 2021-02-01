0
Jim Hall & Pat Metheny
Jazz
2011
1.
Lookin' Up (Extrait)
Jim Hall & Pat Metheny
0:30
2.
All the Things You Are (Extrait)
Jim Hall & Pat Metheny
0:30
3.
The Birds and the Bees (Extrait)
Jim Hall & Pat Metheny
0:30
4.
Improvisation No. 1 (Extrait)
Jim Hall & Pat Metheny
0:30
5.
Falling Grace (Extrait)
Jim Hall & Pat Metheny
0:30
6.
Ballad Z (Extrait)
Jim Hall & Pat Metheny
0:30
7.
Summertime (Extrait)
Jim Hall & Pat Metheny
0:30
8.
Farmer's Trust (Extrait)
Jim Hall & Pat Metheny
0:30
9.
Cold Spring (Extrait)
Jim Hall & Pat Metheny
0:30
10.
Improvisation No. 2 (Extrait)
Jim Hall & Pat Metheny
0:30
11.
Into the Dream (Extrait)
Jim Hall & Pat Metheny
0:30
12.
Don't Forget (Extrait)
Jim Hall & Pat Metheny
0:30
13.
Improvisation No. 3 (Extrait)
Jim Hall & Pat Metheny
0:30
14.
Waiting to Dance (Extrait)
Jim Hall & Pat Metheny
0:30
15.
Improvisation No. 4 (Extrait)
Jim Hall & Pat Metheny
0:30
16.
Improvisation No. 5 (Extrait)
Jim Hall & Pat Metheny
0:30
17.
All Across the City (Extrait)
Jim Hall & Pat Metheny
0:30