Jiří Bělohlávek Conducted Czech Philharmonic Orchestra: Ravel, Bartók

Musique classique

2016

1.

Pavane pour une infante défunte in G Major, M. 19 (Extrait)

Jiří Bělohlávek, Czech Philharmonic

0:30
2.

Ma mère l'oye, M. 60: I. Pavane de la belle au bois dormant (Extrait)

Jiří Bělohlávek, Czech Philharmonic

0:30
3.

Ma mère l'oye, M. 60: II. Petit poucet (Extrait)

Jiří Bělohlávek, Czech Philharmonic

0:30
4.

Ma mère l'oye, M. 60: III. Laideronette, impératrice des pagodes (Extrait)

Jiří Bělohlávek, Czech Philharmonic

0:30
5.

Ma mère l'oye, M. 60: IV. Les entretiens de la belle et de la bête (Extrait)

Jiří Bělohlávek, Czech Philharmonic

0:30
6.

Ma mère l'oye, M. 60: V. Le jardin féerique (Extrait)

Jiří Bělohlávek, Czech Philharmonic

0:30
7.

Divertimento, Sz. 113 (Extrait)

Jiří Bělohlávek, Czech Philharmonic

0:30

7 chansons

52 min

© Supraphon a.s.