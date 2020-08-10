Joe Hisaishi for Guitar Solo
Musique classique
2014
1.
Legend of the Wind (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
2.
Nausicaa Requiem (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
3.
Carrying You (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
4.
Innocent (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
5.
Wind Forest (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
6.
A Town with an Ocean View (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
7.
Clifside Waltz III (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
8.
Bygone Days (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
9.
Kids Return (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
10.
The Wind of Life (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
11.
The Legend of Ashitaka (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
12.
Asian Dream Song (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
13.
Cinema Nostalgia (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
14.
Hana-Bi (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
15.
Summer (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
16.
One Summer's Day (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
17.
Merry Go Round of Life (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
18.
Oriental Wind (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
19.
Spring (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
20.
Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
21.
Departures (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
22.
Stand Alone (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
23.
Your Story (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
24.
Nahoko (An Unexpected Meeting) (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
25.
A Journey (A Dream of Flight) (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
26.
Zange (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30