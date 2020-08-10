John Lennon para Bebes

Musique pour enfants

2012

1.

Woman (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
2.

Stand By Me (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
3.

(Just Like) Starting Over (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
4.

Power to the People (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
5.

Love (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
6.

Imagine (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
7.

Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
8.

Jealous Guy (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
9.

#9 Dream (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
10.

Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy) (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
11.

Mind Games (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
12.

I'm Losing You (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
13.

Give Peace a Chance (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30
14.

Watching the Wheels (Extrait)

Sweet Little Band

0:30

14 chansons

46 min

© RGS Music