Johnny Cash 4 Classic Albums: Songs of Our Soil/Sings Hank Williams/Ride This Train/Now, There Was a Song!
Country
2016
1.
Drink to Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
Five Feet High and Rising (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
The Man on the Hill (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Hank and Joe and Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
Clementine (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
The Great Speckled Bird (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
I Want to Go Home (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
The Caretaker (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Old Apache Squaw (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Don't Step on Mother's Roses (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
My Grandfather's Clock (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
It Could Be You (Instead of Him) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
I Can't Help It (If I'm Still in Love with You) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Hey Good Lookin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
Next in Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
Straight A's in Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
20.
Give My Love to Rosie (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
21.
I Walk the Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
22.
I Love You Because (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
23.
Come in Stranger (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
24.
Mean Eyed Cat (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
25.
Loading Coal (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
26.
Slow Rider (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
27.
Lumberjack (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
28.
Dorraine of Ponchartrain (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
29.
Going to Memphis (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
30.
When Papa Played the Dobro (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
31.
Boss Jack (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
32.
Old Doc Brown (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
33.
Seasons of My Heart (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
34.
I Feel Better All Over (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
35.
I Couldn't Keep from Crying (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
36.
Time Changes Everything (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
37.
My Shoes Keep Walking Back to You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
38.
I'd Just Be Fool Enough (To Fall) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
39.
Transfusion Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
40.
Why Do You Punish Me (For Loving You) ? (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
41.
I Will Miss You When You Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
42.
I'm so Lonesome I Could Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
43.
Just One More (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
44.
Honky Tonk Girl (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30