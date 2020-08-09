Johnny Cash 4 Classic Albums: Songs of Our Soil/Sings Hank Williams/Ride This Train/Now, There Was a Song!

Johnny Cash 4 Classic Albums: Songs of Our Soil/Sings Hank Williams/Ride This Train/Now, There Was a Song!

Country

2016

1.

Drink to Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Five Feet High and Rising (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

The Man on the Hill (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Hank and Joe and Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Clementine (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

The Great Speckled Bird (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

I Want to Go Home (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

The Caretaker (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Old Apache Squaw (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Don't Step on Mother's Roses (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

My Grandfather's Clock (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

It Could Be You (Instead of Him) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

I Can't Help It (If I'm Still in Love with You) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

Hey Good Lookin' (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

Next in Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

Straight A's in Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

Give My Love to Rosie (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
21.

I Walk the Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
22.

I Love You Because (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
23.

Come in Stranger (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
24.

Mean Eyed Cat (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
25.

Loading Coal (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
26.

Slow Rider (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
27.

Lumberjack (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
28.

Dorraine of Ponchartrain (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
29.

Going to Memphis (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
30.

When Papa Played the Dobro (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
31.

Boss Jack (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
32.

Old Doc Brown (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
33.

Seasons of My Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
34.

I Feel Better All Over (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
35.

I Couldn't Keep from Crying (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
36.

Time Changes Everything (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
37.

My Shoes Keep Walking Back to You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
38.

I'd Just Be Fool Enough (To Fall) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
39.

Transfusion Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
40.

Why Do You Punish Me (For Loving You) ? (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
41.

I Will Miss You When You Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
42.

I'm so Lonesome I Could Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
43.

Just One More (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
44.

Honky Tonk Girl (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

44 chansons

1 h 53 min

© The Beat In Your Feet - OMiP