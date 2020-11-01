Johnny Cash Classics Vol 2

Country

2017

1.

Down The Street To 301 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Jackson (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

I Got Stripes (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Big River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

These Things Shall Pass (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

It Was Jesus (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

The Old Account (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Snow In His Hair (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

All Over Again (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

What Do I Care (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

When Papa Played the Dobro (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

12 chansons

27 min

© Sounds Of Mystique