Johnny Cash, Country Hits

Country

2002

1.

All over Again (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Ballad of a Teenage Queen (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Get Rythm (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

I Walk the Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

There You Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Big River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Don't Take Your Guns to Town (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Give My Love to Rose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Goodbye Little Darlin', Goodbye (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Hey Porter (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

I Still Miss Someone (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

Luther Played the Boogie (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

Straight A's in Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

The Wreck of the Old '97 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

The Ways of a Woman in Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

Cry! Cry! Cry! (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

Fools Hall of Fame (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

20 chansons

47 min

© Star Evens Digital