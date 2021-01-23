Johnny Cash Greatest Hits (All Tracks Remastered)
Country
2020
1.
I Walk The Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
In Them Old Cottonfields Back Home (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
Down The Street To 301 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
When I've Learned Enough to Die (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
You're The Nearest Thing To Heaven (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
Seasons Of My Heart (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Don't Step On Mother's Roses (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Give My Love To Rose (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Life Goes On (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Story Of A Broken Heart (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Nine Pound Hammer (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
You Tell Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
Ballad Of A Teen-Age Queen (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Goodbye Little Darlin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
My Shoes Keep Walking Back To You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
Honky-Tonk Girl (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
Drink To Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
Cry Cry Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
20.
I Want To Go Home (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
21.
Run Softy, Blue River (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
22.
Train Of Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
23.
I Forgot To Remember To Forget (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
24.
My Treasure (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
25.
Thanks A Lot (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30