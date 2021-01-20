Johnny Cash Is Coming To Town

Country

1987

1.

The Big Light (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

The Ballad Of Barbara (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

I'd Rather Have You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Let Him Roll (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

The Night Hank Williams Came To Town (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Sixteen Tons (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Letters From Home (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

W. Lee O'Daniel (And The Light Crust Dough Boys) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Heavy Metal (Don't Mean Rock And Roll To Me) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

My Ship Will Sail (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

10 chansons

32 min

© Mercury Nashville